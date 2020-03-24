Vancouver is getting loud in support of essential service workers and front-line health-care workers fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.
Every night at 7 p.m., the streets of the city’s West End neighbourhood echo with applause and cheers from thousands of residents on their apartment balconies.
And their spirit is clearly contagious.
It started when a Vancouver west end community group proposed residents who are stuck at home practising social distancing or self-isolation show their support from afar.
They proposed 7 p.m. to coincide with the shift change at nearby St. Paul’s hospital.
The initiative has spread to other neighbourhoods around the city.
The Vancouver cheers were inspired by similar initiatives in Europe’s quarantined cities in, where people are taking to their balconies to share in song, movies and to cheer support for their local health-care workers.
In Vancouver, health-care workers are hearing the support loud and clear.
We love to see communities coming together!