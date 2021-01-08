The insurrection at the United States Capitol is the latest news story to inspire commentary from an unlikely source — a Vancouver strip club’s marquee sign.

A violent mob of Trump-supporters overwhelmed the U.S. Capitol Wednesday in an attempted insurrection of the U.S. government. The armed mob managed to get all the way into the senate chamber and the Capitol was locked down for several hours as security and police attempted to clear rioters out.

Much has been said about how easy it was for the rioters to enter the Capitol and cause chaos, including the Capitol police force’s refusal of federal security assistance ahead of Jan. 6. Many people have also pointed out the contrasting treatment of the largely white mob compared to peaceful Black Lives Matter protesters last summer.

So, naturally, Vancouver’s Penthouse nightclub had something to say about it.

This isn’t the first time the Penthouse has used the news of the day in its marquee marketing messages. After B.C. health officials formally recommended glory holes for safe pandemic sex, the club had some thoughts on that.

The Penthouse also reacted to news of the Pfizer vaccine approval with an appropriately dirty message.

Pfizer, of course, also manufactures Viagra.

And the club delivered a sombre, but politically oriented message back in November as COVID-19 case counts in the pandemic’s second wave continued to rise.

Many people have praised the night club’s “sign guy” in the past for the marquee’s witty takes on everything from the Raptors’ 2019 NBA championship to the club’s actual business.