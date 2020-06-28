Brandi's Showlounge/Facebook Brandi's Exotic Show Lounge in Vancouver is seen in an undated photo.

The health authority in Vancouver is warning that people who visited a strip club this week may have been exposed to the novel coronavirus.

Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH) said several people who were at Brandi’s Exotic Show Lounge between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m. from June 21-24 have tested positive for COVID-19.

“As a precaution, we are advising people who attended Brandi’s Exotic Show Lounge during those hours to monitor themselves for 14 days,” said VCH. “As long as they remain healthy and do not develop symptoms, there is no need to self-isolate and they should continue with their usual daily activities.”

There is no risk to anyone who was at the club outside of those times and dates, and there is no ongoing risk to the community, it added.

VCH did not specify if the people who tested positive for the highly contagious novel coronavirus contracted it at the lounge.

The club has temporarily closed “due to some concerns from VCH,” according to Brandi’s website.

Strip clubs fall under performing arts, food business categories

Under Phase 2 of British Columbia’s reopening plan, businesses that serve food and liquor were allowed to reopen in May.

Strip clubs would fall under workplace guidelines for performing arts and restaurant/pub businesses, CTV News reported. A WorkSafeBC spokesperson told the outlet that all businesses are required to develop a COVID-19 safety plan including physical distancing and hygiene protocols.

No. 5 Orange, another strip club in Vancouver, implemented several pandemic-related measures when it reopened, including a Plexiglas barrier around the stage and ID scans at the door for contact tracing, reported the Vancouver Sun.