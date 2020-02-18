VIA Rail To Resume Service In Eastern Canada As Protests Continue

Ryan Remiorz/THE CANADIAN PRESS A Via Rail train heading to Toronto is seen at the Dorval station in Montreal in June 2019. Pipeline protesters have disrupted freight and passenger rail service across the country.

MONTREAL — Via Rail says partial service is set to resume between Quebec City, Montreal and Ottawa beginning Thursday.

Almost all other Via Rail services remain cancelled with the exception of Sudbury-White River and Churchill-The Pas, until further notice.

Via trains have been disrupted by protests by people showing solidarity with the hereditary Wet’suwet’en chiefs opposing the Coastal GasLink project.

Protesters have blocked rail lines across the country and disrupted freight and passenger traffic.

Via says the partial resumption of service between Ottawa and Quebec City follows a notification received from Canadian National Railway.

Only trains that serve full trips between Quebec City and Ottawa will resume service.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published on Feb. 18, 2020.