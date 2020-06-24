Walmart Canada Faces Backlash For Selling ‘All Lives Matter’ T-Shirts

Walmart Canada This screenshot taken on Walmart Canada's website shows an "All Lives Matter" T-shirt for sale.

Sale of T-shirts on Walmart Canada’s website with the words ”All Lives Matter” printed across the front has drawn furor from social media users.

The company is also selling T-shirts with “Blue Lives Matter” and “Irish Lives Matter” printed across them.

In a statement, Walmart Canada says it stands against any form of racism or discrimination and promotes listening, seeking to understand and embracing individual differences.

It says a third-party marketplace has a number of items with variations on the phrase “lives matter,” and it will review those items to ensure compliance with Walmart’s terms and conditions.

But several social media users called out the company, with one Twitter user identified as Farzana Khan asking Walmart to remove the T-shirts, calling them “disgusting.”

Walmart Canada: We are taking steps to address racism.



Also Walmart: This ALL LIVES MATTER merch is available for pick up in three locations near you.



Absolutely disgusting. Remove this right now @WalmartCanada https://t.co/cUg4yRrKef pic.twitter.com/TFW4vVwuIH — Farzana Khan (@_Farzanakhan) June 23, 2020

Another user, Beth MacDonnell, also called for their removal asking “who approved this?”

Hey, @Walmart @WalmartCanada can you explain why you're selling "All Lives Matter" and "Blue Lives Matter" shirts on your website? Who approved this?



Remove these now. You should be ashamed.#BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/PxTt1t3Vds — Beth MacDonnell (@bethmacdonnell) June 23, 2020

The report by The Canadian Press was first published on June 23, 2020.