Walmart Shutting Down Its Tire, Lube And Express Businesses In Canada

Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press A sign for a Walmart supercentre is seen here in Kingston, Ont., on Jan. 11, 2016. Walmart says it will focus on its "core business" amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Walmart says it will begin closing its Tire, Lube and Express businesses in stores across Canada.

An email from corporate affairs director Adam Grachnik says the move will allow Walmart to accelerate online growth while continuing to deliver its “core business of food, consumables, health and wellness, fashion and general merchandise.”

The email says some of Walmart stores will continue to have a partnership with Mr. Lube. According to Walmart, 106 stores Canada-wide and approximately 550 employees will be affected.

It says Walmart is attempting to minimize job losses and that it expects to retrain the vast majority of those employees.

