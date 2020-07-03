John E. Sokolowski via Getty Images Edmonton Eskimos helmets lined up during a warm-up against the Toronto Argonauts at BMO field in Toronto on Sept. 16, 2017.

The Washington Redskins likely won’t be called that for much longer.

On Friday, the NFL football team announced in a statement it will be undergoing a thorough “review” of their controversial name “in light of recent events around our country and feedback from [the] community.”

It looks like the racist slur “Redskins” against Indigenous Americans is finally on its way out in Washington D.C. But what does that mean for other racist team names, particularly one north of the border here in Canada?

Not much, as the Edmonton Eskimos released a statement Friday saying the team will not immediately change its name. The term is a racist expression that refers to Indigenous people from the North, historically used by European colonizers.

In February of this year, the team previously announced it would not change its name following consultations with Inuit leaders and other figures in the North.

“We heard a wide range of views, ranging from individuals within the Inuit community who were very supportive of the name, and some [who] weren’t as supportive,” Janice Agrios, chairwoman of the team’s board, told the Canadian Press at the time.

In Friday’s statement however, the team acknowledged the “increased attention” to the name recently.

“We will ramp up our ongoing engagement with the Inuit communities to assess their views,” the team wrote.

In early June, the team drew criticism for posting a statement in solidarity with Black Lives Matter movements, despite keeping its racist name.

Nunavut MP Mumilaaq Qaqqaq called the team out on Twitter, noting that “if you really “seek to understand” start by changing your team name.”

The injustices for individuals that are racialized is horrible. I stand with our black friends across the boarder. If you really “seek to understand” start by changing your team name. Stop feeding into stereotypes and offensive names. We are NOT a mascot. - Nunavut’s Inuk MP — Mumilaaq Qaqqaq (@MumilaaqQaqqaq) June 1, 2020

The Washington football team news this week prompted many fans to call for the Edmonton team name to follow suit.

Once they get rid of the Redskins, what's next? The Indians? The Braves? The Eskimos??? You see where I am going with this. — Gourmet Spud (@gourmetspud) July 3, 2020

I know where the Eskimos team name came from. It’s easy to find out the city history if you know where to look. I do not believe it was from a place of racism.



That being said, it is now. Sooner rather than later, it will change. They’re still my team. — Stephanie ✨ (@upstephanie) July 3, 2020

In 2017, a national survey found 57 per cent of Canadians thought the team’s name was acceptable. But research shows racist team names and mascots continue to be harmful to Inidgenous people.

A study published last month in the journal “Race, Ethnicity and Education” found a slew of negative psychosocial effects from racist and anti-Indigenous sports team names and mascots.

The study’s authors found that using Indigenous people as sports mascots was “psychologically detrimental” to Indigenous students and promoted harmful stereotypes about Indigenous people.

“It is past time to eliminate Native American mascots in educational (and other) settings,” they wrote.