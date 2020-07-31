Oh, the perils of working from home.

There was a moment of levity during the prime minister’s testimony before the House of Commons finance committee Thursday after Liberal MP Wayne Easter said a storm cut his internet connection.

The Prince Edward Island MP is chair of the committee. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made an appearance as a witness to answer questions about the WE Charity controversy.

It fell into brief disarray after Easter was dropped from the video call.

