Canadian weather reporters are brave souls. They brave the most extreme weather conditions just to let people know that they really shouldn’t try to brave extreme weather conditions.

Weather Network reporter Chris Murphy is no different. Murphy was out in St. John’s to give viewers a first-hand look into a raging snowstorm making its way across Newfoundland. If Murphy’s report on how strong the winds were didn’t come across in his report, it sure did at the end.

Just as Murphy signed off, he was pushed to the ground by a particularly strong gust.

“Oh, I’m falling,” said Murphy, before surrendering to the power of the wind.

Watch the clip below:

.@MurphTWN gets hit by a gust of wind in St.John’s, as a raging blizzard brings eastern Newfoundland to a standstill (He's OK). Read the lastest about the storm here: https://t.co/TzvbyqyXOJ pic.twitter.com/NV1MFHfws7 — Power & Politics (@PnPCBC) January 17, 2020

Eastern Newfoundland faced a record-setting snowstorm on Friday, with St. John’s blanketed under 76.2 cm of snow, according to the Weather Network.

The wind is forecasted to continue into Saturday night with speeds hitting up to 60 km/h, according to Environment Canada.

Residents were advised to stay inside as St. John’s declared a state of emergency. People are not allowed to drive until the state of emergency is lifted.

State of Emergency Remains in Effect



All businesses are ordered to remain closed.



All vehicles are prohibited from using City streets except police, fire and ambulance.



City plowing operations resumed overnight and will continue.



-> https://t.co/n7MDCwXQ5v #nlwx #nltraffic — City of St. John's (@CityofStJohns) January 18, 2020

Some homes in the Battery area of St. John’s were evacuated after the snow piled up into an avalanche, blocking doors. Nobody was injured, but one home was damaged, according to The Telegram.

3. Imagine having this come through your house on a night like this? This, in The Battery Area of St. John’s tonight. Thanks to ⁦@CityofStJohns⁩ firefighters & snow clearing crews braving this to get folks to safety for fear of another avalanche. #snowmaggedon2020 @cbcnews pic.twitter.com/kiW92Hwee7 — Chris O'Neill-Yates (@oneillyatescbc) January 18, 2020

Murphy, meanwhile, is doing fine after his on-air takedown, and is still in the province reporting on the weather.