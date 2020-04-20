The number of dead in Canada’s worst mass killing is expected to grow following the conclusion of a manhunt in Nova Scotia over the weekend.
An RCMP investigation into the shooter’s motives and the connection to his victims is ongoing but watch the video above for what’s known about what unfolded in the terrible chain of events.
UPDATE: The video now includes more details from the RCMP’s investigation into crime scene locations.
CORRECTION: This article previously referred to the shootings as the “deadliest mass shooting” in Canadian history. Due to the nature of the victims’ deaths, this is not factual. The story has been updated.