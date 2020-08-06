This article exists as part of the online archive for HuffPost Canada, which closed in 2021.
Where To Donate For Lebanon's Blast Survivors

Two blasts in the capital of Beirut killed over 100 people and left thousands more injured.

As the people of Beirut grapple with the fallout from two deadly blasts Tuesday, Canadians thousands of miles away might be wondering what they can do to help.

Canada’s Lebanese community is mobilizing to raise donations, specifically for the Lebanese Red Cross. The non-governmental organization is the main provider of ambulances in the country and its network for first-responders are mostly volunteers.

The tragedy marks a tough chapter for Lebanon as hospitals there were already dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, plus there are rising food prices due to inflation and the country has a government mired with corruption allegations.

For more on other local nonprofits are open to donations, check out the video above.

