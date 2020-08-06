As the people of Beirut grapple with the fallout from two deadly blasts Tuesday, Canadians thousands of miles away might be wondering what they can do to help.

Canada’s Lebanese community is mobilizing to raise donations, specifically for the Lebanese Red Cross. The non-governmental organization is the main provider of ambulances in the country and its network for first-responders are mostly volunteers.

The tragedy marks a tough chapter for Lebanon as hospitals there were already dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, plus there are rising food prices due to inflation and the country has a government mired with corruption allegations.

