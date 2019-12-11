Singlehood, not space, may be the final frontier for actor William Shatner.

TMZ is reporting that the 88-year-old “Star Trek” star has filed for divorce from his wife of 18 years, Elizabeth Shatner, 61.

They were married in 2001 and she reportedly signed a prenup. Elizabeth Shatner is an acclaimed horseback rider and professional horse trainer. Together, they ran the All Glory Project, a charity that helps veterans through equine-therapy.

Paul Archuleta via Getty Images William Shatner (left) has filed for divorce from his wife of 18 years, Elizabeth Shatner.

The couple had no children, according to Page Six.

As part of the terms of the prenup, neither party will receive spousal support, according to Extra TV.

The actor, who owns a 360-acre horse breeding farm in Kentucky, is worth an estimated $100 million, according to the New York Daily News.