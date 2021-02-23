(Reuters) ― Billionaire William “Beau” Wrigley Jr. is taking cannabis producer Parallel public, in a merger due to complete this summer with Canadian-listed Ceres Acquisition Corp that values the Atlanta, Georgia-based firm at $1.88 billion.

Parallel, the first firm Wrigley has led since selling his family’s chewing gum business for US$23 billion in 2008, will take on Ceres’ listing on the NEO exchange as expectations of an easing of U.S. rules on the pot sector draws investment.

Shares of Ceres surged 19 per cent to $12.50 as the deal comes at a time when officially-sanctioned sales of cannabis have surged to record levels during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The combined company expects to have $430 million cash when the deal closes, a spokeswoman for Parallel confirmed to Reuters.