Ontario Police Officer Charged With Sexual Assault, Exploitation

The Canadian Press A York Regional Police badge is pictured on an officer in Ottawa on March 9, 2013.

An off-duty police detective in the Toronto area has been charged with sexual assault and sexual exploitation.

York Regional Police say the charges were laid today against one of their officers following an investigation by the Toronto police force.

They say the charges aren’t related to any of the officer’s on-duty activities.

Police say the officer cannot be named in order to protect the identity of the victim.

However, they say he has worked with York police since 2004.

The force says the officer will be suspended until the court process is over.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 5, 2021.